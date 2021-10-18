AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.86% of AZZ worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

