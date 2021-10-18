B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

BTO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

B2Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.86. 2,190,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,644. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5893973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Insiders have sold a total of 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333 over the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

