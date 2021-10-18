BabySwap Hits Market Cap of $45.38 Million (BABY)

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $45.38 million and approximately $20.79 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BabySwap has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00066372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00102424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,884.90 or 0.99992179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.91 or 0.06005696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00023861 BTC.

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,373,300 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

