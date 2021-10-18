BackPacker Coin (BPC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,872.00

BackPacker Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One BackPacker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BackPacker Coin has a market capitalization of $264,082.90 and approximately $3,872.00 worth of BackPacker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BackPacker Coin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00121313 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 101.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

