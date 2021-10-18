Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $21.70 on Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $21.70 or 0.00035284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $150.65 million and $34.02 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00041720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00198791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00089637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

