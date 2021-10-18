Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0082

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $10.85 million and $241,680.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00065801 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002404 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,923,878 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

