Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 264,662 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Get Banc of California alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Banc of California by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Banc of California by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.