BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 856,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BANF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,964. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. Equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

