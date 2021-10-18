Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Price Target Raised to €0.67 at Barclays

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from €0.63 ($0.74) to €0.67 ($0.79) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.67.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.47. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.