Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,529. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $334.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.47 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 13.2% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 187,999 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $2,003,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 378.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

