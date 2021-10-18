Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070,703 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $75,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSAC. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

