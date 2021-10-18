BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXS stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

