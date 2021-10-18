Band Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $293.98 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $293.98 million and $40.62 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $8.35 or 0.00013479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00195958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

