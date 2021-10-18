Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%.

BAND has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

BAND opened at $90.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bandwidth by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 880 shares of company stock valued at $76,963 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

