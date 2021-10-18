Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $18.09 on Monday. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%.

BKKLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DBS Vickers upgraded Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

