Bank of America Begins Coverage on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

