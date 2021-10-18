Bank of America Begins Coverage on Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN)

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

THRN stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. Thorne Healthtech has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

