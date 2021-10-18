Bank of America Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $67.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $49.40 on Monday. Olin has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $52.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Olin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Olin by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Olin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 52,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

