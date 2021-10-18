Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH opened at $83.21 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $99.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.