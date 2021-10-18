Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $491.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

