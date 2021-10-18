Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $491.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $42.19.
Several research firms have issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
Further Reading: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.