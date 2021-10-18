Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%.

BMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

