Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 15,881 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of The Shyft Group worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHYF. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $45.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

