Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 18,120 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.62% of Olympic Steel worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $25.41 on Monday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

