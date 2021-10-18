Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 57,332 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

