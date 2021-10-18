Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.82% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $51.65 on Monday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67.

