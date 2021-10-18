Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.70% of Zanite Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,686,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

