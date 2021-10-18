Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of Village Farms International worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.94 million, a P/E ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

