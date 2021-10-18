Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) by 2,233.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.64% of BlueRiver Acquisition worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUA. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

BlueRiver Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.