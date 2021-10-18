Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.39% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at $10,559,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after buying an additional 62,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after buying an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $87.65 on Monday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

