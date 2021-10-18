Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

