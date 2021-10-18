Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,868,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,775,000 after buying an additional 47,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.