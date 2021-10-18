Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CEMEX by 113.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after buying an additional 1,787,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CEMEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,058 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth $10,966,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth $13,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

