Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 111.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,994,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

