Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.78% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWM. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

