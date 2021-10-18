Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Personalis worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,345 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Personalis stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

