Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $44.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,957. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

