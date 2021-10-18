Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.0928 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

