Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.19 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNR opened at $147.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average of $154.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

