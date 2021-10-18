Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,420,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 42,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJRD opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

