Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.20 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

IDA stock opened at $105.24 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

