Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.21 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,531 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 356,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AU opened at $18.79 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

