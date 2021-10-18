Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.24 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI opened at $70.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.