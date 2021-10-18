Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 3,264.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

NYSE CS opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 151.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

