Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of Clarus worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CLAR stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $937.27 million, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.