Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Cogent Communications worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $45,356,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 344.7% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $13,943,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,377. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

