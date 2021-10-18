Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.98 Million in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.84% of Sports Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AKIC opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.