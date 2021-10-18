Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.17 Million in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 215,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 203,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCX opened at $9.51 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

