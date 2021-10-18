Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.73% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,089,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,868,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,784,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 12.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTR opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

