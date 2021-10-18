Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 11,803 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1,829.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA opened at $165.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

