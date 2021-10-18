Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 37,366 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 278.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,416,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 120,903 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 162.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 45,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $39.20 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

